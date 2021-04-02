There is already a date for Conor McGregor’s next fight

The Irish mixed martial arts star Conor mcgregor and the american Dustin Poirier, who took revenge on him in January, will face each other again on July 10, according to several US media reports.

Poirier signed his contract for this fight, which his rival had already done in recent weeks, according to the ESPN broadcaster. There is no official combat venue, but everything indicates that it will be in Las Vegas (USA).

Dryly defeated by KO in the second round on January 23 at Abu dhabiReturning to the Octagon after a year away, McGregor immediately said he wanted a third fight with Poirier.

In the first, dating from 2014, McGregor defeated the American fighter, by KO in the first round.

ESPN believes the third installment, the location of which in the public eye has yet to be determined, will be one of the most lucrative fights in UFC history, a five-round fight in the lightweight category.

McGregor (32, 22 wins, 5 losses) will be trying to get his first win since January 2020. Poirier (31, 27 wins, 6 losses) hopes to take his winning streak to three in a row.