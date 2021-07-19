There is already a date and time for the public to return to the Metropolitan

It will be more than a year and a half since the last time the stands of the Metropolitan Wanda, stadium of

Atletico Madrid

, see your stands with public. But there is less to come. Except for a radical change in the situation, The league It will be resumed with the public in the stadiums.

In the case of the rojiblanco team it remains to be seen with what amount since it depends on the Madrid’s community and has not clarified this point yet. In the Athletic They trust that the number of fans allowed will be around 100% of the capacity of the stadiums.

In any case, the fans already know the date and time of the reunion with the team, in the Metropolitan. The league has announced the schedules of the second day. Let us remember that in the first, the Athletic will play in Vigo, before him Celtic.

The second match of The league, which will be the first in the Wanda

Metropolitan, will be on August 22, second day, before the Elche. The schedule will be at 7:30 p.m. A complicated hour in the capital of Spain at those heights, when a high temperature is expected.

The last duel with an audience in the Metropolitan was last on March 7, 2020. Before the Seville.