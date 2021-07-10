There is already a date and time for the Champion of Champions

MEXICO CITY.

Lion Y Blue Cross they will dispute the Champion of Champions the next Sunday July 18 at 6:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time), game to be held at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California. This match will face the champions of the Guard1anes 2020 and Guard1anes 2021 tournaments, respectively.

At the moment, the tickets are already sold out, so it will be the first time since March 2020 that a official match of Liga MX is played with a full stadium.

The emerald set will seek its sixth title in this distinction, while the celestial set is going for its third. It should be noted that the winner of this match will face the MLS champion at the Campeones Cup next September.

One day before, the Liga BBVA MX will hold the Ballon d’Or ceremony of Mexican soccer, which will award the categories of: best goalkeeper, winger, defender, defensive midfielder, offensive midfielder, striker, rookie of the year, technical director, goal, player and scorer of the season.

In addition, for the first time the Liga BBVA MX Women with the Ballons d’Or for the best player and rookie of the year.

It will be during the award ceremony that the squads that will represent the Liga MX team in the All-Star Games vs. MLS on August 25, in addition to the official uniform for the meeting.

