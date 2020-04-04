VaThe Hollywood Reporter report that one of the writers for the popular animated series, Jeff Loveness has been appointed to write the script for the long-awaited third installment of ‘Ant-Man’. In addition to the hit animated series, Loveness has worked within the comedy field for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Onion News Network.

The medium advances that the agreement was closed just before Hollywood was armored before the coronavirus pandemic. By then Loveness was already working on the story of this third installment that, as previously stated by Michael Douglas and Michael Pea, will begin filming in January 2021. In November we also reported that the filmmaker Peyton Reedvolver to direct‘Ant-Man 3’.

Reed already took over both ‘Ant-Man’ in 2015 and its sequel, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ in 2018, two movies that grossed $ 520 and $ 622 million respectively and exceed 83% positive ratings. on Rotten Tomatoes.

Presumably both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lillyvolvern to play the main roles. Both characters were part of the enormous success obtained by ‘Avengers: Endgame’, although the role of Scott Lang (Rudd) was much more relevant. Also, this movie showed Emma Fuhrmann as Scott’s teenage daughter Cassie Lang. In the comics, Cassie ends up gaining her own powers and assumes the name of Stature and Stinger.

With no release date or official title, the film will arrive sometime in 2022 or 2023.