The request release of groups of prisoners considered “at risk population”, both in prisons and police stations due to the possible entry of the coronavirus to the provincial prisons, it generated an enormous commotion and motivated a wide rejection of the opposition political arc, and even motivated a call to carry out a national protest.

In a statement signed by the former Minister of Security, Federico Angelini, Laura Rodríguez Machado, Eduardo Macchiavelli, Omar De Marchi and Jorge Macri, the Victims Law sanctioned in 2017 and it is noted that “judges are obliged to consult, hear and notify them before granting liberty or house arrest to an inmate“

“The release of criminals is intended, violating the rights of the victims of the crimes that these convicts committed,” they denounced in a text initialed by Alfredo Cornejo, president of the UCR National Committee, for Mario Negri, president of the radical block in Deputies, and for Luis Naidenoff, holder of the bench in the Senate.

“The verse that they can control them with the electronic bracelet is sarasa. Some (imprisoned) have been released for minor crimes and others with serious crimes and, for example, on Parchment, They wanted to rob a supermarket between six or seven people. One of them had an electronic bracelet …“argued the Buenosairean official to maintain his position.

Of course, to all of them is added the forceful rejection expressed by associations of relatives of crime victims from the interior of the country –Santa Fe, Rosario, Tucumán– as well as Mothers of Pain, Power Plant of Justice, Relatives of the Tragedy of Once, together with Matías Bagnato, Alberto Lebbo and Victoria Bargna, among others, repudiated the use of the COVID-19 pandemic as “Pretext” for a “search for impunity” for detainees promoted by some judges.

In this context of social discontent, a social network began to take shape national saucepan by way of rejection: “We are fed up with the lack of security and the complicity of officials and judges with crime, and we want victims are protected and privileged and not murderers, rapists, drug traffickers and corrupt of all laya “, indicates the call that calls to demonstrate this Thursday (tomorrow) at 20.

In a short text that began to go viral in the last hours, mainly through WhatsApp, the promoters of the protest ask themselves: “What will become of the police and gendarmes, of the prosecutors and judges who locked them up and condemn them, and of the families of all of them, who will now be threatened by the criminals once again released?“

“Sooner or later, those who have undertaken this campaign to allow the armed with a new “Militant Vatayón”, formed by hitmen in the best style of the Chavista paramilitary militias, they must answer for it ”, claim the promoters of the claim.

“Let’s not forget ask # NiUnaMás why he is silent before the release of a child molester authorized to live next to the girl ”, it is indicated as an interpellation in another paragraph of the call in which another alarm light comes on for what may happen:“There are already more than 2,800 released and the State cannot control them because it lacks electronic anklets and personnel to affect its surveillance.“