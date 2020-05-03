Notimex.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that he already has a plan to reactivate the economy soon, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message disseminated on social networks, he maintained that the plan seeks that there be well-being, that money circulate, that people have to buy, that loans continue to be delivered, that many jobs are generated and that, from July 1 , the Trade Agreement between Mexico, United States and Canada (T-MEC) begins to apply.

“I convey my optimism to you, to tell you that there is little left, we must not fail to comply with the measures, with the recommendations.

“What I leave you as hope, of what I always say is a very powerful force: that we are going to restart activities and they are going to restart classes soon” in uninfected municipalities, where they are seeking to do so since May 17; while in the cities where there is more affectation it will be from June 1.

“We are going to go little by little, following all sanitary measures, opening tourism, production chains to export to the United States once they start with the economic and commercial opening,” he said.

He added that as of Monday, Welfare credits will begin to be distributed to small family businesses, businesses in the formal and informal economy, scholarships and many supports, since the resources are available.

“Since there are no luxuries in the government, we have savings, we do not have to borrow, and there is a reserve of resources to reactivate the economy and to face the social welfare crisis. Let’s go forward, let’s have confidence, “he said.