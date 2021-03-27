There is a way to get a free donut from Krispy Kreme if you have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine



You don’t need to be vaccinated to get a free donut from Krispy Kreme.

Anyone who has received the COIVID-19 vaccine can go to a participating Krispy Kreme store and get a free glazed donut. It’s not just one free donut, but one per day for the rest of 2021. If you start today you could get a total of 279 free donuts for the remainder of the year.

This is the last measure that Krispy Kreme is offering as an incentive to encourage you to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Many companies are encouraging their customers to do the same and there is a reason: it is a commercial movement that is being driven with great intelligence.

The action benefits everyone, both companies and customers. The sooner most people get vaccinated companies will be able to reopen at their maximum capacity and return to work as before the arrival of the pandemic.

Marketing is also behind, because if you are going to ask for your free donut you may buy something else. For many people it may be the first time to try one of the famous Krispy Kreme donuts.

You could gain weight

Some researchers suggest offering low-value incentives like giving away “you’re vaccinated” stickers with a company logo or a free donut. can be an incentive of high social value for consumers.

After the Krispy Kreme announcement, some health professionals warned that Eating a daily donut could lead to weight gain.

More companies are looking for you to get vaccinated

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only company offering incentives to vaccinate you. In Ohio, Cleveland Cinemas is offering free popcorn and a dispensary in Michigan is offering a free marijuana joint to those 21 and older who have been vaccinated and meet legal requirements.

In different cities around the world, Uber is offering 10 million free or discounted rides to go to vaccination sites for seniors and frontline workers.

A free donut without vaccination

However, for some people because of their health condition, religion or simply because the vaccine has not arrived, they cannot or have not decided to get vaccinated.

For this reason Krispy Kreme is also offering a free donut with a medium coffee if you go to one of its branches every Monday until May 24 regardless of whether you have been vaccinated or not.

It will be a good idea to keep your vaccination record in a safe place so that you are aware of the offers and gifts that other companies may offer during the rest of the year.

