Sergio Zárate, representative of Lautaro Martínez, has broken his silence and talked about the possibility that the Argentine forward from Inter Milan will sign for Barcelona in the next transfer market.

“Now he is at Inter, but he will surely go to Spain”the agent began at Fox Sports Mexico. The rumors that place Lautaro Martínez in Barcelona are strong, but the serious financial problems suffered by the culé club They suggest that the operation would be very complicated.

“There is a very big possibility, He is a player who has no roof, “continued Sergio Zárate. “The one who decides is the player, but with Leo Messi, I think he has a little more chance of wanting to go to the side of the largest, “said the representative of Lautaro Martínez.

On the other hand, Javier Zanetti assured that Lautaro Martínez will not move from Inter Milan. In this situation, the forward’s representative also stated: «They can want everything they want, but afterwards it is the market that rules. As always, these monsters from Europe when they want a player go with everything. There the shirt doesn’t matter anymore ».