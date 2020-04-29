BRASÍLIA – President of Insper, economist Marcos Lisboa warns that, while there is debate in Brazil about the need to expand the State’s participation in response to the crisis caused by the covid-19, a “truck of opportunistic proposals” takes advantage “in anything goes “to increase mandatory and permanent expenses. “Are we going to give subsidies to entrepreneurs, investments again? Are we going to waste public money and wake up the next day with failed projects?”, He asks.

Below are the main excerpts from the interview:

In the midst of the pandemic, the debate on public spending intensified around greater or lesser participation by the State. What is your vision?

There is a debate emphasizing the need for greater public spending and another for the need to take care of the dynamics of debt and long-term sustainability. It appears that these are contradictory positions. They are not. What is worse: we are left in this superficial debate, more State, more market, without delving into the details, when there is a truckload of opportunistic proposals taking advantage to say that it is more State. They carry more mandatory expenses that have nothing to do with social spending, job preservation and organized groups take advantage, since they are defending more State, anything goes. A lot of money goes where it shouldn’t go.

Are compulsory expenditures gaining ground in the pandemic?

That’s what you’re worrying about. A lot of money and energy is being spent on issues that have nothing to do with the pandemic or the short-term crisis of the economy. We witnessed the expansion of access to BPC (assistance benefit paid to the elderly and people with low-income disabilities), making the subsidized credit program for small and medium-sized companies permanent. Now, Embratur is being discussed as an independent agency with separate revenues. Is it time to discuss travel agency? The world is stopped. Spend energy on it. At the same time, aid is approved for states and some governments, in this case Rio de Janeiro, authorizes salary readjustments. As well? Sectors applying for a five-year loan and a five-year grace period. And this is worrying.

Has a window of opportunity been opened?

This is Brazilian tradition. Each group thinks it has a right and does not want to be part of the democratic regime to discuss the public budget. It takes advantage of the moments to create new mandatory expenses. It is a film that we have watched since 1990. The consequence of this is an increasingly expensive state, but, unfortunately, it is unable to translate this growth of its weight into service for the population. Perhaps the most dramatic result was that crisis. Look at the state’s difficulty in finding vulnerable groups. Detail: they pay tax, they help to pay the bill of the Brazilian State. However, the State does not know them. You only know him when paying tax.

How does the Pro-Brasil plan fit into this debate?

There is always this discussion of public works that have been stopped for a long time. The Brazilian government is very good at formulating letters of intent, coming up with projects. And very bad to perform. How many times in our history has the public sector tried to coordinate investment processes. The Geisel government tried to make such a plan, the II PND, it was a failure, it cost the country dearly. More recently in response to the 2008 crisis as well. There was the discussion, you see, the whole world has more state. Stay in that superficial debate. Do you defend more state or more market? It is neither and neither. The market does not exist without the state. And there is no market without regulation, without the State. The point is not to have a state or not to have it, but how, when, where, how to have it.

Is Pró-Brasil a symbol of the critics of Minister Paulo Guedes’ fiscal policy?

This debate is lost. What fiscal adjustment? What was the fiscal adjustment actually made in the country in recent years? We had some important measures to try to make transparent at least the size of the problem, which is the spending ceiling (a mechanism that prevents expenses from growing faster than inflation). Are we going to be creating more mandatory spending now? In this plastered budget in which each interest group will have its independent republic? In 2008, it was the same. There was this debate about more state with the argument that the whole world is doing the same. While the other countries took care to preserve the economy to get out of the recession, Brazil made a series of long-term investments, an intervention in the economy very different from what the world did. What was the result of that agenda? A series of failed investments.

Is there a risk that this model will repeat itself now?

The concern is that in this debate over the market and the State we will stop doing what we have to do and we will not take care of the good management of public resources. Are we going to give subsidies to entrepreneurs, investments again? Are we going to waste public money like that and wake up the next day with failed projects?

What is the way out?

First, at this point, let’s take care of the crisis. This is no time to discuss long-term policy. There is an immense crisis hitting the country. We have to discuss health spending. How many respirators does the country have? What is the country’s strategy to import them? They’re coming? How is the construction of health beds? It has a health management that doctors have to lead. You have to have management. It is not simply to approve funds in the Budget and not to execute. You have to have policies for the vulnerable, companies and make the transition. Then, long-term measures to get the economy right are discussed. We see several requests from companies that have been in default for years and now want society to solve their problem. We are moving away from investment in Brazil.

