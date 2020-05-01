One of the heads of the contingency secretariat created to deal with the new coronavirus pandemic in the state of São Paulo, the secretary of Economic Development, Patricia Ellen da Silva, says that documents collected in more than 40 countries by consultants hired by the government and that are part of the crisis management group point out that the main measure to face the problem is the release of resources to protect the vulnerable population. “We are running the risk of having a moment of social upheaval with or without quarantine. This emergency aid must arrive and must arrive now”, warns the secretary. She told the state details of how it was designed and how the flexibilization plan for the forty, scheduled to come into force on May 11, will be operated. The following are excerpts from the interview.

How far has the plan to relax quarantine in the State of São Paulo since May 11?

It is important to highlight that São Paulo never stopped. We have about 70% of the economic activity in operation. Our quarantine model is partial. We are currently finalizing the vulnerability analysis by sector, with support from Fipe, economists, consultants. From May 10, we will begin to have a more regional and phased look at the activities that have perhaps been interrupted. We are looking at the sectors most impacted and seeing what kind of protocol needs to be established for the gradual resumption.

Will there be a return to normal from the 11th?

There is no return from normalcy from one day to the next anywhere in the world where there was covid-19. The new normal is to learn to deal with the pandemic. South Korea, for example, presented a two-year recovery plan. We are talking about horizons that we can have the resumption of a municipality in a moment and that could be closed again. The most important thing is how we will live with this pandemic in the medium term.

How is this monitoring model being designed?

We have created a dynamic pandemic monitoring and management structure. Today, we have a system linked to the government secretariat with all the integrated data on health, economy and social aspects. Health and economics are integrated to have a single core of data, where we gather beds by municipality, testing data, suspected, confirmed cases and deaths, isolation. This in a very large granularity and integrated in a platform that allows us to make a daily management. There are more than one hundred data per municipality

How will the operation of releasing and pulling the reins at the reopening be?

We will combine the data on the use of adequate capacity, the economic vulnerability of the municipality, the rate of transmission of the disease, the availability of tests and the rate of immunization of the population. This combination of criteria is determined by health. Based on the modeling, criteria will be established for classifying municipalities into four bands; green, orange, yellow and red zone. The municipalities will be monitored daily. If the city stays in the orange category one day it is one thing. If you stay a week, it’s already a problem. The important thing is the trend curve. The data will be analyzed daily and the contingency committee meets every week to reassess the municipalities. There are cases that can be reassessed on the day. A city that jumps green to red, has to have an emergency action.

How many people are working on this contingency committee?

There’s a lot of people. Dozens of people within Health, the Economic Development Secretariat, the Science and Technology Secretariat with support from IPT, Investe SP and the Government Secretariat. The core that make up the intelligent monitoring system should have almost 50 people. We also have the support of consultants. In total there are about 100

What will open first?

First, it is science and the preservation of lives. That is what we are choosing as a priority. Regardless of the quarantine, there is a lot of work to do. We have to come up with relief measures for individuals. The map that consultancies have brought us from more than 40 countries shows that the main measure is the social protection of the vulnerable population. This emergency aid must arrive and must arrive now. We are running the risk of having a moment of social upheaval with or without quarantine. People need help. The second part is credit for our male and female entrepreneurs, who today account for more than 50% of jobs in the State of São Paulo and in Brazil. That help is reaching droppers. You have to get there fast.

But, what will be the horizon for the sectors after May 10?

It is still too early to speak, because we are working on the proposals. Health is working on criteria and the economy is working on sectoral protocols. Starting next week, we will gather this information. The health committee will have the protocols and look for regionalized information. Perhaps the cut is not only sectoral, but also regional. It may be that in some regions it is not possible to loosen the quarantine because they are in the growing curve of the pandemic, while in other regions, at another stage, it will be possible to have flexibility.

Were the protocols created by the team or copied from outside?

We don’t reinvent the wheel. Consultancies are helping a lot to raise all international practices. For protocols, we have the WHO. The sectors also have protocols that are being developed. Today we are receiving more than 30 documents with protocols from Brazil and the world, outside the WHO and we are directly monitoring more than 15 countries. We have a protocol library. But the most important thing is the dialogue between the secretaries and the sectors.

What is the risk of starting to open with this fragile data, such as underreporting?

There was a lot of work to clear the queue for testing serious cases. The expanded testing strategy will also be announced. In addition to tests aimed at diagnosing the disease, we have immunization tests. Countries that are succeeding in the resumption are working hard on this model. Underreporting exists worldwide. Therefore, this testing strategy will help to deal with part of that difference.

Is there a risk that flexibility will be delayed?

On May 11, we started a new phase of regional monitoring. Flexibility will be phased and daily and done responsibly. We are very clear about what we are not going to do: we are not going to make hasty and random decisions. São Paulo is a heterogeneous state and it is necessary to recognize each region in a more independent way. We are not doing political management in the pandemic.

