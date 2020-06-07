COVID-19Samsung could present its new devices on August 5. “data-reactid =” 12 “> After the delays and cancellations of events suffered by various companies due to the appearance of COVID-19, Samsung could present its new devices on August 5 .

Korean, the Galaxy Note 20 and the new Fold 2 folding would hit the markets early in the eighth month of the year. “data-reactid =” 13 “> According to a Korean website, the Galaxy Note 20 and the new Fold 2 folding would arrive to the markets at the beginning of the eighth month of the year.

Samsung I would be thinking of holding a virtual event, similar to what we saw in the presentation of the Huawei P40, where it will show the renewal of two of its most important devices. “data-reactid =” 14 “> Apparently, Samsung would be thinking of hold a virtual event, similar to what we saw in the presentation of the Huawei P40, where it will show the renewal of two of its most important devices.

Weibo Ice Universe states that during the event on August 5, Samsung will announce “a ton of devices”. “data-reactid =” 15 “> On the other hand, the Weibo Ice Universe filter claims that during the event on August 5, Samsung will announce “a ton of devices.”

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2 would arrive on August 5

Plus

According to the source, the Korean company could present the following devices on the day of the event:

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 + Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 A 5G version for the Galaxy Z Flip The new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 tablets + The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 2

In the event that all the rumors are true, this Samsung event would cover all the launches that are normally made at different times of the year.

IFA, after the appearance of the coronavirus pandemic. “data-reactid =” 44 “> The decision could have been made by the company due to the cancellation of important technological events such as IFA, after the appearance of the coronavirus pandemic.

sales of the S20 were not the best and the Korean company blamed this situation on the global pandemic. “data-reactid =” 45 “> Although Samsung has not yet revealed official information about the event, the sales of the S20 were not the best and the Korean company blamed this situation on the global pandemic.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2 would arrive on August 5

Plus

This is why, in the spirit of recovering losses, the company will launch most of its new devices for the second half of the year in a single event.

However, for now they are just rumors and in the following weeks there should be an official statement from Samsung that confirms the completion of the new online event.

There is a release date for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2 appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 68 “> The post There is already a release date for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2 appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.