“There is a problem and we have to solve it”

06/08/2021 at 2:31 PM CEST

Marc Márquez It was the one that gave the most laps in the post-Catalan GP test, completing 87 laps in which it tested various aerodynamic solutions. “I am destroyed. Today I suffered, but I needed a day like this, just riding. I have tried many things on the bike. This day will be important for the future. We have found a lot of information and this is the key. In general, it has been a good and productive day & rdquor ;, he summed up.

After the Catalan GP, ​​in which he suffered his third consecutive crash in the race, Marc has already detailed the great problems of the Honda. “In acceleration we cannot achieve grip and in corner entry we cannot stop the bike because there is no grip at the back. They are two different problems in two different areas, but I think the solution goes the same way. When we stop at a high incline it happens to us like Pol and me. If you realize it, go down and do not fall. In the other, if you lose in acceleration you do it in the whole straight and it hurts the whole race “, he explained. That aside from the problem that they already have with the Michelin and a much more critical front end than the rest of the bikes. Of the grill.

“The result in Barcelona was worse than expected, both riders crashed and that’s not good & rdquor ;, concedes the Repsol Honda team manager, Alberto Puig. After Monday’s test, the former Barcelona driver acknowledges that there is concern at HRC because the four drivers, both the starters Marc Márquez and Pol Espargaró, like the LCR satellites. Álex Márquez and Nakagami are suffering this year with their motorcycle: “Honda never looks for excuses and neither do its riders. There is a problem, we have to solve it and we are working on it. Right now it is a priority” Puig.

Heading into the German GP, ​​a traditionally conducive circuit To the mark with the golden wing, the Repsol Honda team boss points out that “Sachsenring is a circuit where our riders have always been fast, especially Marc. We all know his speed there. But at the moment, we don’t have the perfect circumstances to take a big step between races, that is, from Barcelona to then achieve a great result in Germany. In any case, of course, we will try & rdquor ;, points Puig, which celebrates the return of the fans to the stands in Montmeló, while underlining that “the global situation is approaching normality for everyone but for us, it will not be normal until we win again & rdquor ;.

Also in reference to Germany, Pol Espargaró explained after the test that “we have found something that maybe we can use at the Sachsenring but we will have to wait to be there, see what tires we use and see if what we have found here we can use there. But it was a positive day anyway. suffered an unfortunate crash due to another rider but we were still able to complete many laps. I have focused on the bike we have used this weekend, more focused on the present than on the future, because now we have many things that we do not They like them and we have to improve them. If we are able to improve these problems we can look to the future. That is what we are trying to do, just pay attention to small details on the current bike. And I think we can be happy with the sensations. “