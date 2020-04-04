Aleksander Ceferin, president of the UEFA, begins to appreciate the possibility that football may not be played again this season. “On August 3, both Champions and Europa League must be finished. We are in a situation that is extraordinary and we must be flexible: we will be able to play on the same dates as the local leagues, even at the same time. We have different plans to restart the Champions and the Europa League in May, June, July or There is also the possibility that we will not play again. If the authorities do not allow us to play, we will not be able to do so. We depend on the governments of each country. In September or October it is no longer possible, “he explained in an interview on the German network ZDF.

“We can play with the current system or play a single game with a draw between playing at home or away, even on a neutral field. You could also play a ‘final to eight’ or a ‘final to four’. Possibly it would be behind closed doors, and with television, “he added.

Finally, the UEFA president stressed that the health of footballers and the people around the world of football is of the utmost importance: “It would be wrong to play in a way that jeopardized the health of players, fans, referees … We need sport, it brings energy and now people are nervous and anxious. Soccer is a serious industry, although the superstars are now the doctors and nurses. “