05/07/2020 at 10:52

CEST

Europa Press

The toledano regretted that the Mutua Madrid Open cannot be disputed on these dates, it was scheduled for May 1 to 10, but left the door open for a calendar reset at the end of the season. “There is a small chance that it will be held at the end of the year. It is tiny,” he said. Feliciano in his interview in ‘El Hormiguero’ by Antena 3.

“If we cannot do it, it will be next year. We are very sad, but everyone has been very understanding of the decision. From the players, sponsors, etc., because health comes first,” added the director of the Mutua Madrid Open. , whose position premiered last year giving the replacement to the mythical Manolo Santana.

Further, Feliciano López He highlighted the “great job” he has had these days with the organization of the virtual tournament they have won Murray and Bertens. “We did a tournament that has been a great success with top-level players playing from home. Bertens is the current real champion. She has won it both ways,” he stressed.

On the other hand, the player from La Mancha said that he does not trust that tennis can recover its activity soon. “I am not very positive because tennis has a big problem that other sports do not have. It is a very global sport. Players from many different countries participate in the same tournament,” he said.

“The world needs to be completely open so that all tennis players can move freely. We have to be sure that we can all compete on equal terms. It would not be fair for a Spanish, for example, to travel to a tournament and an American, no. I think that the tennis players will be one of the last to recover activity, “he settled.

Finally, the current champion of the Davis cup He was asked about how he is living the confinement in this time of coronavirus. “One of the positive things I have learned has been enjoying being at home more than two weeks in a row. It is something that I have not been able to do for 20 years in my life. I want to get something good out of this difficult moment,” he said.

