There is a part of Spain quite outraged by this panel of ‘La Rouleta de la Suerte’

Panel of ‘The Roulette of Luck’. (Photo: ANTENA 3)

There are few situations that anger people more than a mistake that affects the area in which they reside and more in a contest. A Twitter user and a media outlet from Soria have criticized La Ruleta de la Suerte, on Antena 3, for an error in the last panel of the program broadcast this Friday.

“Film and location”, the contestant had to get it right in the last test of Jorge Fernández’s program in the mornings of Atresmedia. The correct answer, according to the contest, was Chimes at midnight and Catalañazor. The problem is that the town of Soria where Orson Welles shot this film in 1965 is called Calatañazor, not Catalañazor.

The funny thing is that the contestant has taken the word Calatañazor as good but the word chimes has failed.

“The location, which is a town in Soria, Catalañazor, which is a town in Soria. Imagine that in 1965 Orson Welles appeared to record this film in a town in Soria, in Catalañazor. Go figure. Total revolution. Well, that’s what happened. In ’65. A film by Orson Welles ”, commented the presenter.

“Dear Jorge Fernández, what a mistake in the program. The town is Calatañazor. Normal that we are Emptied Spain ”, wrote a Twitter user.

A ruling that has reached the media Soria Noticia, which has described as a “striking error” what happened this Friday at La Ruleta de la Suerte.

