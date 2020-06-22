© .

Real Madrid reached the top of The league after beating Real Sociedad 2-1, who has not won in three games and who, after dreaming of the Champions League, fell to sixth place, the white team will depend on itself to get the 34th league title in its history.

Barcelona could not with Seville and left the leadership within reach of Madrid that did not fail against a Basque team that does not know the victory after the pandemic and that adds three games without winning, the Champions League begins to be far from the ‘Txuri Urdin’ team that was lost in the second half.

Sergio Ramos gave way to the leadership of the ‘Merengue’ team from 11 steps to 50 with a historic goal for the central defender who became the top scorer in Spanish soccer with 68 goals, but it was not all good news for the world champion who came out exchange with inconvenience.

Benzema scored the 2-0 at 69 minutes that put the Whites at the top of the standings and the end of the game was expected intense after the goal of Mikel Merino at 83, but Real Madrid He did not want to lose all three points and defended to secure the lead with 8 days to go before the end of the campaign.