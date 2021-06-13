‘There is a new government with its own personality’: Gerardo Quijano

MEXICO CITY. A few hours after receiving his majority certificate with which he is already mayor elected by Magdalena Contreras, Luis Gerardo Quijano states that the jurisdiction that will govern for the next three years is PRI, but it is not the territory of Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre and affirms that it has no relationship with the former leader of the tricolor, a fugitive and on whom an arrest warrant weighs for being accused of head a human trafficking network and criminal association.

Of course, Magdalena Contreras is a PRI member and we had an increase, approximately, the PRI vote reached 29%, plus the vote with which the PAN helps us, but of course it is not the territory of this political figure.

He belonged to the PRI, he was a figure many years ago, but here is a new government that has its own personality, that has its own life and of course we have a track record that supports and defends us. I was already a local deputy, I was already a government official, and I believe that citizens today focused more than in the parties on the people, that trust is not going to disappoint and it will be a government of all Contrerenses “, argues Quijano in Interview with Excelsior.

When asked about his relationship with Gutiérrez de la Torre, he reiterates that it is null, although in the capital’s PRI it was said that the one who promoted his candidacy and others was the former leader of that political institute, however, he continues to reject it.

Regarding the priorities that his administration has, Quijano maintains that he will take up the proposal of a mass public transport, since this demarcation does not have a Metrobús or Metro, as has been demanded for approximately 30 years.

If the Metro could get closer to San Jerónimo, as was the Mobility Master Plan 30 years ago –it is already planned from Barranca del Muerto four more stations to reach San Jerónimo, where the flagpole is located– it would be a great help for Magdalena Contreras .

We do not have mass public transport, we do not have light rail, we do not have Metrobús and we do not have Metro, our virtue is to be able to coordinate well and that these mass transports come closer, even if it is from the other side of the Peripheral to have more connectivity with the city ”.

Quijano is also confident that the results of this election may be the benchmark for Morena to lose the Head of Government in 2024.

Both Cuajimalpa and Benito Juárez were candidates of the PAN and the PRI who went to re-election, obtaining percentages of more than 60% in their vote. What happened there? The citizens rewarded good governments, so this Alliance Goes through Mexico we have good governments close to the people, we are at the door to recover the city, ”says the PRI.

