Evandro’s bond with Santos will end in a month, on June 30, and his situation is far from having a happy ending for Peixe.

Evandro’s only goal for Santos came in December 2019 against Chapecoense (Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos)

Although Alvinegro Praiano has the right to extend the athlete’s contract automatically until the end of the year, the Santos board did not seek the player’s representatives, with whom the club even has a debt of R $ 140 thousand plus a fine, referring to the non-payment of part of the value of hiring the sock in July 2019.

As a result, the chances of Evandro remaining in Peixe are very small, not least because the financial reality of the club is worse than estimated at the beginning of the year, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and the significant drop in the club’s revenue. Even so, the board, together with the Football Department, has not yet “thrown in the towel” and has invested the last efforts to keep the player on the team, at least until the end of the season, which is unlikely.Numbers in Santos



Evandro has 23 games with the Santos shirt, 16 as a starter, and scored a goal, in the 2-0 victory against Chapecoense, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship last year, in Vila Belmiro. He has played 1330 minutes and played for 90 minutes four times.

In that season, he was listed in 11 opportunities, starting in two and entering in the course of three matches. Although he had a good start against Inter de Limeira, for the third round of Paulista, and first as a starter with Jesualdo Ferreira, there was no sequence with the Portuguese coach, as expected.

