In the midst of the debate on the reinforced quarantine and the effects this has on the economy, Alfredo Cornejo He turned the political agenda around with a proposal that generated a huge stir: « Mendoza can be an independent country », he warned the Government, annoyed because he believes that Kirchnerism damages the province of Cuyo in the distribution of fiscal resources and with the obstacles to megawork Portezuelo del Viento.

One day after the shock generated by this proposal for independence called « Mendoexit« -A native Brexit-, the former provincial governor made a clarification: » We should start thinking about it, although the conditions are not given … This is not the time, we do not like to separate ourselves from the country and the National Constitution does not allow it«

The president of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) used this issue as a trigger for a strong criticism of the Government: he pointed to the fed up with the « productive country » that produces wealth while another sector (provinces) « lives off state allocations » for the distribution policy of the State: « It is good to assist the underprivileged, but it is not logical that for 17 years we help the same people with employment plans. »

In this sense, the national deputy warned: « There is a macrocephalic state that is stifling private initiative, and the entire sector at some point is going to rebel if it does not have the correct political channeling. Kirchnerism deepens that crack with declarations, with symbols and with specific policies ”.

For Cornejo, this administration began to apply recipes that Cristina Kirchner used during her previous stages in power: « There is a national State that attacks many provinces and the productive sector in general; It is poorly managed and there is extortion federalism that has returned to power. In the previous four years there was an equitable distribution, but today there is flagrant discrimination ”.

As an example, he detailed the arbitrary distribution of 60 billion pesos that the government decided to allocate to the fight against the pandemic in the country: “Tucumán receives 6,000 million, Santa Cruz 3,000 and Mendoza 1,900 million. The explanation they gave is that we have few cases of COVID-19, but that is not the case, because Tucumán has fewer deaths from coronavirus and they gave it more … «

« They punish good administrations and reward bad ones« He summarized before pointing out another point of conflict: » If you add to that the concrete obstacle that they put in Portezuelo, which generates energy and that is the payment of a debt that other provinces have already collected, and Mendoza no, it is enough to that we claim what is ours, ”he told Radio Miter.

Illegal eavesdropping and the role of the opposition

The holder of the UCR he also referred to the cause for the alleged espionage that would have been carried out during the previous government. « I would like (the investigation) to go forward, but for us to have an independent judge and if this is true it is a serious crime, although it is not so different from what Kirchnerism has done with SIDE and AFI. Hopefully it has a sanction, that it is investigated in depth and with justice ”.

In any case, the national deputy considered that in this process there are several aspects “that are suspicious” and considered that the cause has official impetus for a clear objective: “There is an eagerness to build a story around it, covering the facts of corruption by Cristina Kirchner. At any time, (Mauricio) Macri will own Hotesur and Los Sauces«

Regarding the crisis that Argentina is going through, the legislator considered that the change is achieved « in an inverse way to the path that Kirchnerism follows« In power: » A governance pact is required. Two days ago we talked about the Mendoexit, because what is in the background is that the entire productive sector feels attacked by this Government ”.

Finally, the former governor of Mendoza spoke of the role of the opposition and an alleged lack of articulation to be an effective counterweight to the ruling party: « I understand the analysts’ doubts, but all three parties are united, although it is not enough because you need to have a defined strategy«

For the president of the UCR, the opposition tactic is « disarticulated by the quarantine and the imperative need of the governors to have resources » in the middle of the pandemic. « This has forced a management agreement and has Horacio Rodríguez Larreta as a symbolic figure, who has no choice but to work jointly with the government because they are shot dead by COVID-19 every day in the face and because AMBA requires joint management ”.