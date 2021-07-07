“There is a lot of Tour left, today you can be third and tomorrow eighth”

07/07/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was not concerned about the time it lost Enric Mas compared to the rivals on the podium, which cost him two places in the general standings, going from sixth to eighth.

“I have gone through bad times, I have tried to be close to Enric Mas at all times, but I could not and he has lost some time. That is not good, but the Tour does not forgive. There are more people in the general classification that have also been left time, even Pogacar, who is very strong, has struggled. We should not be worried. We must go on the attack, of course “,

As explained by the Murcian cyclist, the race can still bring many surprises, so Movistar must continue with the objectives set. “A lot can still happen, on the Tour today you are third and in three days you are eighth. Now we have to continue supporting Enric to try to reach the podium“, he pointed.

The 2018 World Champion assured that he will continue to support the team leader, admitting that he is already thinking about the Tokyo Olympic test. “I’m fine, there is still a long way to go for the Olympics, but it is true that I have an eye there.”