“There is a lot of reluctance on the part of allopathic doctors to consider that Traditional Chinese Medicine is not valid as a therapeutic tool”

In many countries, patients can freely choose between going to a conventional doctor or opting for an alternative therapy. In fact, in China, for example, the patient enjoys medical care combined with the best of conventional and traditional medicine. Does that happen in Spain?

No, unfortunately, although it is something that has been asked for many years, it is still not the usual thing. Although it is true that some mutuals include acupuncture services, being a private activity, it is more difficult to bring it closer to the general public.

Why do you think this is so?

The reasons are varied. First is tradition. In Spain we have a public healthcare model that, as I said before, by not including these other therapeutic options, patients cannot know and enjoy them.

Furthermore, even today, there is much reluctance on the part of allopathic doctors (those who practice “official” or Western medicine) to consider that Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is not valid as a therapeutic tool.

And a third reason, which would be linked to the first, is that TCM often offers therapeutic solutions that would make other large industries such as pharmaceuticals lose market share, and that is also a compelling reason to take into account.

You have been trained as a therapist in Traditional Chinese Medicine, what differences do you see with the medicine practiced in Spain?

There are so many! To begin with, to make a good diagnostic evaluation, a good part of the first visit must be dedicated to taking a very complete anamnesis in which variables such as the number of times one goes to the bathroom to urinate or defecate, the characteristics of the urine and feces, the patient’s tongue is evaluated, the way he walks, the color of his skin, the tone of voice is observed, the pulses are palpated in both wrists (good therapists can detect up to 28 different pulses).

On the other hand, it highlights the way in which they propose the way of eating: it is not done from a caloric perspective, but a functional view of the food in relation to how it acts within the patient, taking into account the taste of the same (if they are of a natural nature). salty, bitter, acidic, sweet or spicy) in addition to its color and the way it is cooked.

And above all, it is extremely important to assess, through the observation of the aforementioned points, the emotional factor to see how emotions are affecting our state of health.

What is the situation of this type of medicine in our country?

Right now, the sector, because it is a private activity, is currently going through a very difficult time.

Speaking about therapies, in your opinion, which ones work best?

That depends on the patient. There is no therapy that can say it outperforms another. Although it is true that there are certain types of diseases that are better addressed and with more favorable results through the use of other views of medicine such as that offered by TCM, in the end, the important thing is to assess each case individually, and offer the person consulting the therapeutic tools that one has and see if those tools are valid. And if not, you have to be humble, and suggest that he or she try other options with which perhaps he or she could feel more identified or identified.

In Europe, acupuncture is an alternative therapy that is practiced more and more, do you think it can coexist with conventional medicine?

It can’t, it should. Conventional medicine is excellent in the treatment of acute illnesses, as well as in emergency medicine and emergencies. But when we talk about chronic diseases, which are the ones that represent a greater economic expense for the coffers of a country, in addition to causing many discomfort for the patient, the use of treatments such as acupuncture, different massage techniques, the use of medicinal plants or the practice of therapies that use the body and the mind such as yoga, Tai Chi Chuan or meditation have more than proven scientific evidence that they are much more effective than therapies from conventional medicine.

In which diseases should acupuncture be the priority treatment?

From my point of view, acupuncture, if not the first, should be one of the first options to consider.

Likewise, it has shown great effectiveness in alterations related to the emotional sphere such as anxiety or depression.

Generally, the best known oriental alternative therapy is acupuncture, but could you tell us about other therapies that are not so well known and that caught your attention when you began to train in this area?

Thanks for asking! Unfortunately, of such a vast medicine as Chinese only acupuncture is known. But more than acupuncture itself, for authentic traditional Chinese doctors, they consider that the first, basic and most important thing is the proper use of breathing through Qi Gong, Tai Chi and Meditation exercises.

Second, as I said before, TCM proposes a specific diet based on the different flavors and colors of foods in relation to the organic dysfunction to be treated.

In addition, if all this is not enough, and depending on the general condition of the patient, various techniques of Tui Na or “Chinese osteopathy” can be used in which there are different massage methods, from some very gentle to others much more intense.

Then we have Chinese herbal medicine. In other words, the use of medicinal plants to strengthen the affected organs of the patient (although I must say that, if we apply the principles of TCM, we can also use European medicinal plants seen from an orientalized perspective).

On the other hand, something that did surprise me was that they used “cupping”, or cupping, which had also been widely used in our ancestral European medicine, but which this medicine has not stopped using. Nowadays, plastic suction cups are used, but the classic and original method is to use glass containers that are applied to the back to increase the blood supply to a certain area.

I was also surprised that, for them, the use of acupuncture is used as a last resort. You have to think that sticking a needle is always, no matter how small, an attack on the patient’s body, and if the quality of life of a person can be improved with the tools that I have commented in this question, it is always better than having to use needles.

Also, to add that in addition, to reinforce the treatment with needles, small electric shocks can also be used through what we call electroacupuncture, something that I did not know at the time of learning this medicine and that I found very interesting.

Finally, what would you say to those health professionals who view this type of therapy with skepticism?

Do some research. Pubmed, the Cochrane library, Scielo, academic Google, etc. they are seekers of scientific studies full of works on the efficacy, efficiency and effectiveness of this type of therapy.

In addition, I invite you to reflect on how it can be that a medicine like the one I am sharing here still exists, despite the fact that even in China, at various times in its history, its practice was severely punished. But thanks to the courage of many people who defended their ancient knowledge with their lives, we can still enjoy it.

Josep Maria Subirà i Vallès Online Agenda at WeDoctor

Josep Maria Subirà i Vallès