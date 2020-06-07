FBL-MEX-GUADALAJARA-ATLAS | ULISES RUIZ / .
It was no secret that José Juan Macías, young promise of Mexican soccer and Chivas striker, seeks to emigrate to Europe as soon as possible. Now, the rojiblanco sports president, Ricardo Peláez, admitted that there is a lot of interest in the ‘JJ’ in the Old Continent.
JJ BORUSSER? ?
There is still no formal offer for José Juan Macías, whose value, according to the Transfermarkt portal, is 9 million euros, making him one of the most expensive players in Liga MX. Ricardo Peláez, sports president of Chivas, declared that they will give Macías all the facilities to help him fulfill his dream of reaching Europe:
“You know what, yes it is true, there is a lot of interest from the European teams, there is a lot of comment. A formal offer has not come, we are in great communication with him and his representative. He has the word of the president, He has my word, of course, that if a good offer arrives, attractive for him and for the institution, to a good team where it is really worth making the leap to European football, of course it has its doors open “
Interest from several European clubs in Macías has been reported, including Borussia Dortmund and LOSC Lille, both teams would be willing to pay a sum of close to 9 million euros for the Mexican striker.