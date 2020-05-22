From the newsroom

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 21, 2020, p. a11

Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of Gallos de Querétaro, criticized the management of Mexican soccer when assuring that there is corruption in the signings of the players, also questioned the economic support that some clubs receive from state governments.

There are some clubs that have a lot of financial capacity, there are others that seek to have the balance of knowing how to choose, to get more involved in the election issue, not to lose money by bringing players who sell them that are very expensive; There is a lot of corruption that surrounds football and should be avoided, he said in an interview with Fox Sports.

There is an imbalance (economic in Liga Mx), not everyone has the same capacity, each one has different goals. There are five or six teams that really aspire to seek the championship, he said.

He regretted the cases in which politics has been mixed with soccer by reproaching that it is difficult for them to get involved in clubs to achieve sporting results, as was the case of the extinct Veracruz and Chiapas.

The case of Veracruz, has always been political and has always been fighting the descent, because everyone knows how to handle it when it comes to government. But there are also teams that were involved as Chiapas was and as Puebla has been, always with the problems of the descent, because there is no interest in working specifically in sports, but there are involved political, financial and diversion issues, he added.

Regarding the reduction in wages due to the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he pointed out that it is not the fault of clubs and that it has avoided affecting people with low incomes.

It is an atypical situation to which we must join to support the club. There is no income, on the contrary, they have collapsed. We are all being damaged and it is the wisest thing, depending on the amounts, because I have seen that people with lower wages have not been touched, they have been respected and they are good.

