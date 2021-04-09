“There is a long way to go to play the final group on Sunday”

English Justin rose became this Thursday the first Augusta Masters leader after signing 65 strokes that they made him win seven to the par of the field. Thus, Rose built a solid leadership, four impacts apart, over his most immediate pursuers. Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama.

Is the fourth time Rose is leader after eighteen holes at Augusta, allowing him to equal Jack Nicklaus’ record. In addition, he has fallen one stroke away from tying the five strokes of advantage that Craig Wood had after the first round in 1941, a tournament record.

Rose was satisfied after finishing her day. “It was decent,” he joked in statements to ESPN. “I didn’t know how my game was going to be this week, because I’ve been away for a month and hadn’t played in competition in these four weeks, “he said.

Recovered from her back problems, Rose had a great first day at Augusta, but she wants to keep her feet on the ground. “I have had great experiences and also headaches. There is a long way to go until the final group on Sunday”, Warned the English. Of course, his feelings were very good. Even if the green jacket was not on my arm, I feel like it’s all about playing like this. Wish i can get it”, He counted.

Rose will try to defend her lead this Friday. Only twelve players managed to finish the first round below par for the field, all of them at a considerable distance from the English.