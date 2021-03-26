“There is a high probability that bitcoin could be illegalized”

According to Dalio’s arguments in his forthcoming book “The Changing World Order”, the possession of gold was outlawed because the state did not want itself to compete with money and credit as a store of wealth.

Ray Dalio: “There is a good chance that bitcoin could be made illegal”

For this reason, Dalio believes that something similar could happen with bitcoin, which has exploded in a context of high levels of debt, low interest rates, a lot of liquidity and stimulus, and investors looking for alternatives to bonds and currencies.

“Each country treasures its monopoly on the control of supply and demand. They don’t want other funds to be operating or competing, because things can get out of hand. So I think it’s very likely that you have it under certain outlaw circumstances in the same way gold was banned, “Dalio told Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer in an episode of” Influencers with Andy Serwer “.

In the meantime, in India the possibility of making bitcoin illegal is being explored and other cryptocurrencies entirely.

A ban on cryptocurrency trading would send you plummeting.

“Now, can you do it? Yes. Now we get into the details. My understanding is that people are in a kind of government surveillance, they understand that they can track it. They can know who is dealing with this. I don’t know, I’m not an expert on that. But, you know, there is a whole way, are they private wallets? Aren’t they private wallets? How do you do this, this and the other? I suspect that it would be very difficult to sustain such actions, “Dalio said.

