“There is a direct, temporal and objective relationship”

The main investigators of the “Bárcenas papers” have ratified that the PP was nurtured from a box B managed by its former treasurer Luis Bárcenas, to which funds in cash (donations) arrived that were later paid in installments in the party’s account to give them “appearance of legality”.

Six members of the judicial police team who analyzed the notes of money inflows and outflows recorded by Bárcenas for years have starred this Wednesday in a joint expert witness on the day of the trial for the alleged box B of the PP with which it is suspected that part of the headquarters reform was paid of the party in Genova street.

For three and a half hours, the investigators have been ratifying, one by one, all the reports they prepared in the case and that laid the foundations for the holding of this trial in the National High Court.

It was Chief Inspector Manuel Morocho, who also directed the investigations into the Gürtel case, who most took the floor and stated that they found a “direct, temporal, quantitative and objective” correlation between the amounts of money noted by Bárcenas, the main defendant, and the income that officially reached the accounts of the PP.

Appearance of legality

The dynamics, he explained, was the following: funds “in cash” arrived at the headquarters of the PP, which “they are transformed through their fractional income” (sometimes several on the same day) in the party’s donation accounts (anonymous ones were allowed until 2007) and in other operating accounts.

Namely, “money outside the economic system” that enters the legal circuit “through the income” in cash in those accounts, the inspector has illustrated, explaining that the fractioning of the money that was entered was intended to “give the appearance of legality” those funds so that they do not exceed the threshold maximum allowed by law and thus prevent the Court of Accounts from being suspicious.

It’s about a “usual process when one has opaque funds, “said Morocho, who has cited several operations in which they found indications that the party would have used that supposed B accounting: the purchase of the headquarters of the PP in La Rioja, the reform of the Vizcaya and the acquisition of shares of the newspaper “Libertad Digital.” However, it has not entered into the reform of the headquarters of the PP on Genova Street, which will abound in the day tomorrow.

The investigation has taken years

For years and at the request of the judge, these investigators scrutinized the “papers of Bárcenas” to see “where did the money come from and what was it destined for“, or if there was a relationship between donations from entrepreneurs and the public procurement processes they attended.

They found, for example, a “correlation” between 14 money outflows reflected in box B towards the anonymous donations account of the PP and ended up connecting the Grupo Correa accounting, the epicenter of the Gürtel case, with the “Bárcenas papers.”

What they did not find was rThe relationship between box B and the funds that Bárcenas kept hidden in Switzerland and that he began to manage a year after taking charge of that supposed opaque accounting of the party that, the inspector has emphasized, has already been declared proven by the Supreme Court in the Gürtel case.

However, it has continued, “legal income” that Bárcenas had for his positions as senator or party treasurer and his art buying and selling businesses “are not justifications of that fortune”, which amounted to 48.2 million euros.

Money inflows and outflows since 1990

What they did discover is that he also drew on commissions from Gürtel for mediating the public awards, which they calculated amounted to 957,000 euros, and his investments in stock exchanges “greatly increased his assets.”

The “Bárcenas papers” have collected money in and out since 1990, when he wrote down 8 million pesetas given by the former treasurer Rosendo Naseiro days before his arrest for the case that bore his name, until 2009; and they include references such as “R. Rato”, “Mariano” or “Javier” which, according to the reports, would correspond to Rodrigo Rato, Mariano Rajoy and Javier Arenas, whom Bárcenas accuses of receiving bonuses.

To establish this circumstantial relationship, the inspector explained, they evaluated the documentation “as a whole” to find “a pattern of identification“and” elements of coincidence between the ways of identifying some people or others “throughout those years, taking into account, he has specified, that” we are talking about the national headquarters of the PP (…) of an organ central of the political formation and who people could have relation with those bottoms “.

Asked about the defenses, he acknowledged that the accounting that Bárcenas does not appear as a preceptor of any amount, and has also admitted that it “presents some mismatch” which, however, “is not anomalous” because it was “a manual support” subject to voluntary errors or omissions and obeying “logical reasons”.

“The verification of the set of notes in the procedure”, he has stated is what allowed him “to establish that the operations that are transferred to these documents are true” and on the notes that have not been verified, he has attributed it to the ” own nature “of this accounting in which it is oneself who does it” and does not report to anyone.

Morocho also recalled the pressures suffered During the investigation of this case, such as the opening of an internal investigation due to the leakage of information that what he was looking for, he said, “was to generate a tension for us to bend and not exercise the function that we had entrusted: the clarification of a series of facts “.

This joint expert will continue tomorrow and it will focus on the payment of the reform of the headquarters of the PP, which the UDEF concluded that it was paid in part with funds from parallel accounting.