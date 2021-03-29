There is a cast for the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

Following the announcement of the hiring of Indira Varma (‘Game of Thrones’) as part of the cast of the Disney + series,‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, the full cast of the future Star Wars series has been released. Other additions include Kumail Nanjiani (‘The Eternals’), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’) and Sung Kang (‘F9: The Fast Saga’).

It is also confirmed the appearance in the series of Joel Edgerton as Lars, accompanying Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Bonnie Piesse as Beru. Along with the stars completing the cast are the aforementioned Nanjiani, Varma, Kang and Jackson Jr., ms Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The new series will run for four hours, with events taking place eight years after the events of ‘Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith ‘, where we last saw Obi-Wan delivering baby Luke Skywalker to his farm on Tatooine.

Directed by Deborah Chow (‘The Mandalorian’) from a script by Joby Harold (‘King Arthur: The Legend of Exclibur’), ​​the series will be executive produced by Chow, McGregor, Kennedy, Tracey Seaward and John Swartz. Lucasfilm Executive Vice President of Production Jason McGatlin will serve as co-producer.

McGregor took on the role of Obi-Wan for the Star Wars prequel triloga in 1999, 2002 and 2005, being his last appearance in the flesh in ‘Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith ‘. Later the actor, who has never hidden his desire to play the character again, lent his voice for a small appearance in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (2015).

It must be said that two years ago, director Stephen Daldry was going to direct an independent film by Obi-Wan. However, the low grossing of ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’ in 2018 brought both this Star Wars spin-off and the Boba Fett spin-off to a halt.

Production of this new series will begin next month.