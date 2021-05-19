“There I was, the first one”

The kings have inaugurated this Wednesday the 41st edition of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), which is held in Ifema Madrid, in a ceremony attended by, among other personalities, the mayor of the city, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

At one point during the event, a microphone has picked up a curious conversation between the PP leader and another of those present. In it, Ayuso makes it clear that he wanted to end the state of alarm, say goodbye to the perimeter closures and be able to ‘escape’ to other communities.

“On Saturday afternoon, they hadn’t opened the community anymore, and I was already there, the first one, in the town. He hadn’t been there for almost a year ”, he is heard saying very happily in a video that Casa Real has distributed.

In March, in another act, another microphone already revealed Ayuso’s desire to go to his town, which is in Ávila.

She was herself in a group with the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, and the leaders of Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco and Emiliano García Page. And it was perfectly heard what they were talking about.

“Are you from Ávila?” Casado was heard asking before Ayuso intervened: “I have half a half.” “Between you and Alfonso you have broken my life,” the Madrid president could be heard saying clearly, addressing Page. Right there, Casado would take the word again: “Alfonso has to put up with it, poor man … because he’s from the party.”

Then the Madrid president returned to the charge: “But my town is in Ávila and my family is in Toledo.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.