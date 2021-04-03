“There have been family and friends who have not left in the best way”

Mikel Oyarzabal attended Dazn after the end of the King’s Cup 2020 and burst into tears when remembering those who have not been able to enjoy this triumph of the Real society. “This is for everyone. It is the host. We will celebrate it when we can without any doubt”said the blue and white player before facing the question that made him excited.

“It’s a beautiful day where you remember everything. This giving to all the fans is the best we could do. There are a lot of people that I wish had been here. There are family and friends who leave in the worst way. This is for everyone. We have felt them. This is the host “, declared the player of the Real Sociedad visibly excited.

Mikel Oyerzabal was in charge of scoring the only goal of the match. He did not hesitate from the penalty spot and pointed to the sky once the ball kissed the Athletic Club goal net.