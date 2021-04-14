04/14/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann, has denied on his social networks that there was any contact between him and Bayern after he was rumored as a possible replacement for Hansi Flick: “There have been and are not conversations with Bayern. I do not know where that information came from. My representatives do not proceed autonomously; they take the steps that I ask them to do”.

The ex of the Hoffenheim referred to the validity of his contract with the Germanic team: “Normally when I sign a contract I do it in a fully conscious way. Naturally, in football things happen that can lead to a relationship ending earlier than planned, but in my case that would only happen if there was a consensus with the club “. “I would never start an open fight to end my contract & rdquor;, he sentenced.

The Bayern European elimination, joined the last episodes of tension between Hansi Flick and the Bayern board and the rumors that place German in the national team, has opened a debate among the German media about whether or not the coach will continue at the end of the season. As they maintain, Nagelsmann was one of the main placed in case the march occurred.

Centered in Leipzig

Julian Nagelsmann is currently focused on Leipzig. In his second season, the German has the team in full battle for the Bundesliga: With six games to go, Bayern lead by just five points. With a contract until 2023, the coach led the Germanic club to the semi-finals of the Champions League after eliminating Atlético de Madrid in the quarter-finals. Neymar and Mbappé’s PSG separated them from the final.