Three consecutive Brazilian champion with Sao Paulo in 2006, 2007 and 2008, former coach Muricy Ramalho explained, on Tuesday, what guaranteed the success of Tricolor in the period. According to the former coach, the secret is to keep the team from settling for the achievements.

“How can you repeat the success and the results? There is only one way, which is charging the person a little more. The Brazilian player has the problem of settling down after a great result. And it’s not just the player, the commission technique gets comfortable, the manager gets comfortable, everyone gets comfortable. So in this environment, there has to be a bore that doesn’t settle. That bore, in a good sense, is the coach. When you have an achievement like we did in 2006, you he arrives at the beginning of the next year to introduce himself and says ‘we are going to train three times a day’ and the guys are already starting to grumble. The player and the coach live off titles “, he said on live on Instagram with former player Reinaldo.

Muricy Ramalho explained how he maintained São Paulo’s success

Considered as one of the greatest coaches in the history of São Paulo, Muricy also elected the best team he commanded while at Tricolor.

“I think it was 2007. That year, the team was almost perfect. We spent ten games without taking a goal. Our team was very tactically strong, had a way of playing. Within that tactical part, we had alternatives in which we didn’t I didn’t even need to change players, just touch someone who changed the tactical part without touching the players. That was very important, for the team’s safety. In 2007, we spent more than a thousand minutes without taking a goal in a Brazilian Championship, which is not easy. This team was champion almost a month before the championship ended, we were doing barbecue for a month while the championship was going on “, he recalled.

Finally, Muricy also criticized the labels given to Brazilian coaches.

“When I am asked to give an opinion on a coach, I don’t want to know where he was born, his age, nothing. I want to know if he is a good coach. We have this mania in Brazil to label. ‘This coach is a big daddy, this it’s tactical, this is that ‘. No, the guy has to build a career, it can’t be just’ that one is new, this is old ‘. Jorge Jesus, from Flamengo, is 65 years old and he’s a great coach “, said.

Sports Gazette





