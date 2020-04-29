The epidemiologist and White House adviser on Covid-19 warned of the consequences of a coronavirus outbreak if the decision to return to normal is rushed.

The doctor Anthony Fauci, health advisor of the White House during the Covid-19 pandemic, acknowledged this Wednesday that the sports in the United States “may not come back” in the rest of 2020, as a measure to safeguard the health of society in this nation.

“Safety for the players and the hobbies is the most important thing. If you can’t guarantee security, so unfortunately we’re going to have to hold on and say that maybe we have to run out of sports this season ”, he declared to the New York Post.

Anthony Fauci: Sports might not happen this year https://t.co/D3wTFqmJjf pic.twitter.com/DcY1iWSML2 – New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2020

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) He asked for moderation from the fans and high command of the American sport, because speed up the times for a possible resumption of activities could lead to a aggressive regrowth of coronavirus.

“What we need is to get this under control. That can sometimes take longer, and if we let ourselves be carried away by our desire to return to normalityWe would return to the same hole where we were a few weeks ago, “he explained.

Fauci he confessed to being a “sports fan” and missing them as much as American citizens, although “As a health officer, doctor, and scientist, I have to say that, for now, When you see the country (with more than a million infected), we are not ready yet. ”

The Major League Soccer (MLS), competition that raised high expectations for the large presence of Mexican players in different clubs, could barely deliver two days of excitement to its public, while other leagues such as the MLB or NFL have worked in the development of alternative calendars for the start of your season.

(With information from Notimex)