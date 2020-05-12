By Rodolfo León

Late last year, it was reported that Disney I was already working on Deadpool 3, but it seems that the Mouse Company He may have changed his mind, since this upcoming and uncertain feature film is no longer included in the company’s immediate plans. Rob Liefeld, co-creator of the character and X-Force, admits that things do not look very good for the Boca Mercenario Bocazas ’in Disney.

Ryan Reynolds, actor who brings this character to life on the big screen, was very excited about the future of Deadpool with Marvel / Disney. The actor stated that the situation was going very well between both parties, and that fans should not worry about the third film installment. So what happened to those statements?

In a recent interview with Inverse, Liefeld ensures that you don’t feel very safe with your plans Disney for Deadpool, because the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige is giving priority to other films in this cinematic universe:

“This is what people don’t want to hear, but thank God I’m realistic: I think there will be no more Deadpool movies. We have two great movies and we live in a cultural world that is always looking forward trying to sell us what’s next. For me, that craving ends up calming down. People have to stop and realize that Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were released two years apart and now … I’m not overly excited about Marvel’s plans. It’s the first time I’m planning, ‘Hey Feige, but do you really have a plan? Your plan was ‘Eternals’ and ‘Shang-Chi’? Was that your plan? And ‘Black Widow’? ’ They have closed a door. Chris Evans has said goodbye, Robert Downey Jr. too, Black Widow falls off a cliff and also says goodbye, they almost lost Tom Holland to Sony … But they are geniuses Marvel, geniuses “

While is true that Deadpool 3 does not figure within the Phase 4 of the MCUWe cannot rule out the idea that this tape is handled separately, perhaps because there are no plans to unite both universes yet, but the comments of Liefeld make us think otherwise.

Source: Reverse

