Boxing at the Perfomance Center

Boxing promoter Bob Arum was interviewed by ESPN and commented that if the limitations for sporting events continue this summer he would consider negotiating the rental of the Performance Center facilities.

We are always very close to Vince McMahon and WWE and we could consider using their facilities, although I don’t think we can do anything before this summer.

The boxing world has come to a complete halt and promoters will have to wait for the public to return to the stands to promote their great fights. We leave you as a recommendation the podcast of the journalist from As Álvaro Carrera, who was attended by Planeta Wrestling this week to compare boxing with WWE.

Roman Reigns asks Braun Strowman for humility

Braun Strowman uploaded an image with all his achievements to his Instagram account. Roman Reigns responded by saying to be humble, to which Braun replied that he could not avoid the reference to Thanos in the movie The Avengers Endgame.

