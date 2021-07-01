There could be another victim in Surfside after police stopped hearing her voice

July 1, 2021

The Miami-Dade police, United States (USA), reported this Thursday that a woman may have died after having survived the collapse of the Champlain Tower South condominium.

“During the beginning of the search, we did hear the sounds of a voice, apparently it was from a woman (…) After a while, we no longer heard this person,” they said.

The statements correspond to the daily report of the Miami and Surfside authorities on that event, which so far registers more than 150 disappeared and 18 dead, two of them children.

