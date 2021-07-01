There could be almost twice as many planets as Earth hidden in the cosmos

Are we missing other Earths? A team of scientists from the International Gemini Observatory and the 3.5-meter WIYN Telescope at the Kitt Peak National Observatory suggests in their new work that Earth-sized worlds may be hidden behind the glow of their parent stars in binary star systems that we cannot detect. We seem to have been overlooking almost half of the nearby Earth-sized planets, because about half of all stars are in binary systems.

Earth-sized planets may be much more common than we have previously thought. Obviously, size is not the only factor that affects the habitability of a world, which is what we are looking for, some other planet capable of supporting life. Its orbital characteristics or the hostile nature of its parent star could be major impediments to supporting it.. However, finding a world similar in size and composition to Earth is considered a promising place to start and, of course, worthy of further observations.

They don’t ‘paint’ the whole picture

But planet-seeking space telescopes like Kepler and TESS detect large worlds more easily than small worlds, so the sample is, according to the new data, even more skewed than we thought. as these telescopes often miss Earth-sized planets in binary star systems.

“With the 8.1-meter telescopes at the Gemini Observatory, we obtained very high-resolution images of exoplanet host stars and detected stellar companions at very small separations,” says Kathryn Lester of NASA’s Ames Research Center, who led the team. to locate star companions missed in previous observations.