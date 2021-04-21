There are writers for the sequel to ’47 Ronin ‘

Going Deadline we have learned that Aimee Garcia (‘Lucifer’) and New York Times author AJ Mendez will write the script for the sequel to ‘The Legend of Samuri (47 Ronin)’, a 2013 Universal Pictures film starring Keanu Reeves. The film will be directed by ‘Muln’ star Ron Yuan.

“AJ and I are excited to write a diverse and inclusive action film,” Garcia said in a statement. “Director Ron Yuan’s vision of combining martial arts, horror, cyber-punk and action was inspiring and we would like to thank the 1440 team for their support.” For her part, Mendez added: “As creators of color, we feel honored to be part of a modern, multicultural story with powerful female protagonists.”

The new film will be set 300 years in the future, in an exotic cyberpunk world that will offer a reinvention of both the first film and the original material. In addition, the film incorporates horror elements or ninja elements.

The sequel will be produced by John Orlando, Share Stallings and Tim Kwowk for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a subsidiary of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, with Netflix set to take over worldwide distribution of the film. The intention is to start production in 2021.

Carl Eric Rinsch debut in directing with this film written by Chris Morgan and Hossein Amini. Set in 18th century Japan, Keanu Reeves leads the cast as Kai, an outcast who joins Oishi (Hiroyuki Sanada), leader of the 47 Ronin. Together they will try to take revenge on the traitor who killed their master and condemn them to exile. To restore honor to their homeland, warriors set out on a quest plagued with ordeals capable of destroying anyone else.

The film was a notorious failure for Universal, with very bad reviews and a gross that barely reached 150 million dollars for a budget of 175 million, which made it one of the biggest box office flops in history.