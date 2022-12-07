There are ways to ensure product quality in food manufacturing

Hygiene standards are essential during food manufacturing. It ensures that consumers’ safety and health. Any business selling food must take this responsibility seriously. Manufacturers can make sure that the environment is safe and prevent foodborne diseases from spreading by focusing on hygiene.



We will be discussing a number of different methods to ensure the highest quality food production products.



Statisticians on food hygiene

These are just a few of the surprising facts that help us understand how vital food hygiene really is. Latest reports The Food Standards Agency, (FSA)

Approximately 380,000 norovirus cases across the UK are linked to food – each year!

Foodborne norovirus transmission routes in food indicate that more than 35% of foodborne norovirus cases are due to eating out, and 26% from take-out.

According to reports, the UK sees a shocking 2.4 million foodborne illnesses each year.

Establish a program to ensure food safety

It is essential to have an established food hygiene program if you are going to operate a restaurant or other hospitality business.

We can see that food-related illnesses are very prevalent in the UK. Therefore, your primary goal should be to eliminate any type of contamination. Following guidance from official bodies such as the FSA can help to ensure you’re on the right track. Check the official “how to stay safe” advice Here.



Standards for products

Food safety is a key concern when manufacturing foods. Every product must have the exact same look, taste, as well as exact ingredients. The PH Meter can be used to determine the acidity of your water. Your food may be acidic or sweet. The physical, chemical and microbiological characteristics of the finished product determine the standards for the products.

For a consistent batch of goods to be produced, it is important that the physical properties such as color, shape and consistency are maintained. Creating a list of product standards will help you to produce uniform batches time and time again – which when tested should all be perfectly safe for eating.



Formation of employees

Another proven way to ensure food safety is to train your employees in hygiene. This should be a part of your employees’ job description.

You can help keep your workplace clean by wearing a headnet, using a washcloth, washing your hands well after handling food ingredients and cleaning up the work area.