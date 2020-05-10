The Big N financial report for the past year has left us with much less interesting data regarding the growth of this Kyoto-based company, but has also left some details of what is to come throughout this year. 2020. Although initially in the English version of this report only 6 new contents were announced (between titles and DLC) for Nintendo Switch, it is precisely in the Japanese section of questions and answers where Shuntaro Furukawa, President, confirms that there are still titles scheduled for this year that have not been announced.

In 2020 many more first party titles will come to Nintendo Switch, but we do not know them yet

For our forecasts, in addition to those that have already been announced, we have other games whose release is scheduled for this period. However, many Nintendo workers and our collaborators are working from home right now. Considering that the work environments between homes and the office are very different, it may be more difficult to launch our games according to the current plan if the situation lengthens. At the moment, we anticipate that we will be able to launch the games according to our planning.

As we see, in this case the Big N has been cautious when announcing new Nintendo Switch titles, due to the current situation we are experiencing due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19 globally. Therefore, we hope that the internal plans can be fulfilled and that we can enjoy all these titles not announced yet as initially planned. And to you, what title would you like to see throughout this year 2020? Is there a sequel in which you would have special interest in seeing on the hybrid console?

