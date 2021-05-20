There are trips that we must do. Spanish trailer and poster ‘In a wild place’

Acclaimed actress Robin Wright makes directorial debut with ‘In a wild place‘, the shocking story of a woman who seeks meaning in her existence by facing the immensity and hostility of nature in its purest form.

After an indescribable tragedy, Edee (Robin) feels unable to connect with the world she knew and, faced with uncertainty, decides to retire to the imposing and ruthless landscape of the Rocky Mountains. About to die and after being rescued by a local hunter, Edee must find a way to learn to live again.

Wright directs and stars in this film written by Jesse Chatham and Erin Digman. She is joined as a co-star by Oscar nominee Demin Bichir, in a cast that also features Kim Dickens.

‘In a wild place‘is produced by Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, Leah Holzer and Peter Saraf. Wright is also an executive producer alongside Marc Turletaub of Big Beac, John Sloss and Steve Farneth of Cinetic Media, Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev of Nomadic Pictures, and Eddie Rubin.

The film will hit Spanish theaters next June 11 from Universal Pictures.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.

