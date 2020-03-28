UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, assumes that if the season cannot be resumed in late June, it will be lost. “We have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C for football, but nothing will be like before”, ensures the highest president of European football.

UEFA, as its president told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, has taken a step forward to deal with the crisis: «UEFA already is prepared to distribute 87% of its profits to the world of soccer. Postponing the Euro Cup has been a huge sacrifice, but I saw great unity and solidarity in European football when the decision was made. The meeting we had with the ECA, Fifpro and the Leagues was a show of solidarity «.

Cefeerin admits that there are different scenarios planned, but that they are all pending the evolution of the Covid-19. “There is a plan A, B and C, but nobody knows when the pandemic will end. We will have to wait like any other sector. At this time it is very important to forget about personal interests and disagreements ».

An alternative calendar

Furthermore, Ceferin refers to possible alternatives. The first one starts in mid-May, June or even the end of June. There is also the option to end this season at the beginning of the next. If the Leagues start again, dates could be shared with the Champions and the Europa League. Everything is for the teams and for the Leagues. Better to finish the championship, even behind closed doors and in summer. The important thing is to start again at the end of June, otherwise the season will be lost ”.

Ceferin would not like to play games behind closed doors. “It is impossible to know if we will start again behind closed doors, but I am not thinking of a Champions League final behind closed doors. Nor can we force footballers to play as the quarantine ends«.

The UEFA chief executive also referred to the contracts and the creation of new calendars. “We have no jurisdiction in contracts ending June 30. Nor do we believe that new club competitions are necessary. The calendar is full. The League of Nations will not change.