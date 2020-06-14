Quique Setién was « satisfied » after Barcelona’s comfortable victory against Mallorca 0-4 in Son Moix. This result allows the Catalan club to conclude day 28 of the Santander League as leader, thus putting more pressure on Real Madrid.

“We have had occasions, arrivals, to increase the score before we have become more comfortable. There are things to improve but I am very satisfied with what the team has done after so long without playing, « said Quique Setién after the match.

Quique Setién acknowledged that there were times when they did not have « subtlety » with the ball, but he believes that it will be a matter of time to have it and that They have had an « extraordinary » championship restart. « There have been some situations after scoring the first goal that we have lost and Mallorca has created some danger, » he said.

« But the sensations are good, in general. There are always things to qualify, but I am quite satisfied with the game we have made. We have had effectiveness, we have been put on our faces on the first day. We have had a pause, « he added positively.

The technician recognized that, except for the change of Frenkie De Jong, rotations will be continuous. «Frenkie has asked for the change because he had some minor discomfortI think it will not matter. But changing and rotating will be normal, because we have very close games. At a competitive level, it will help us for sure, « said the Cantabrian coach.

«I have seen him very well, he has played on the left side. He adapts, works hard, always does the right thing. HHe has scored a goal and has given us a lot of work, we must congratulate him. It is not easy to land in a team like this, « he said of Martin Braithwaite, who scored her first goal as a Blaugrana.

«Araújo has transmitted tranquility, has played on the left, which is not easy. He has solved the situations well, he has been solvent. He is going well in the head, he is consistent, he has done things well and it is going to be a very important match for him, ”said the center-back of the subsidiary, holder before the sanction of Clément Lenglet.

On the other hand, also highlighted the good work of Luis Suárez, who returned to play five months after his knee injury. «This is the Luis we want. As the weeks go by, he will pick up the shape point to see him for more than 30 minutes. In this final stretch it will be essential, hopefully gain confidence because it will come in handy, « he said.