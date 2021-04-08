There are still no arrests for the murder of delivery man Francisco Villalva Vitinio



Relatives of delivery man Francisco Villalva Vitinio, murdered in East Harlem, prepare to send the body to Mexico

Photo: Courtesy: Sammy Escalante / Labor Justice Project / Courtesy

Pain, frustration, rage and a cry for that the authorities assume more diligently and promptly the investigation into the death of delivery man Francisco Villalva Vitinio, is what family and friends of the 29-year-old Mexican claim to feel at this time, who he was assassinated on Monday, March 29 in The neighborhood, in Manhattan, for stealing his electric bike.

“Francisco’s family members are devastated and frustrated. They want and deserve to have a prompt response so that there is justice in his death, and we are demanding that there be real support not only for this case but for all delivery workers, both in the police and throughout New York City. ” , He said Ligia Guallpa, director of Labor Justice Project, which defends the rights of the distributors.

“How many more workers have to die to be taken seriously? We ask that the authorities take the necessary steps to protect their lives and their rights. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office could take over the case with interest and make the police accelerate their investigations.

Until now the NYPD has not presented at the public level any progress on the investigation into the death of the delivery man, but they assured that they continue to work on the case.

“There are no arrests at this time and the investigation continues,” said Detective Sophia Mason, a spokeswoman for the nyc police.

And almost two weeks after the crime against the worker, Gustavo Ajche, leader of the United Deliveries Movement of New York, reported that the family of the murdered young man is processing the proceedings to be able to send the body to the Guerrero state, in Mexico so that his father can give him the last goodbye.

“Francisco had in mind to return in the next few months and now he is going to return, but in a drawer. It is a very great pain for everyone, ”said the activist, who denounced that despite the fact that there is an expense destined to help repatriate the bodies of dead Mexicans in the Big Apple to their country, representatives of the Mexican Consulate They assured the victim’s relatives that they did not have funds to help them financially with the transfer of the coffin. We contacted the Consulate by e-mail inquiring about the help they are giving the case, but we did not receive a response as of press time.

The leader of the food delivery people in New York, added that in order to cover expenses and be able to give monetary aid to the relatives of the murdered worker, they created a campaign on GoFundMe where they are receiving donations.

“We want our partner to have a dignified burial and that we can help his family directly. We also demand that the police begin to take us seriously, and they will have to, because we are no longer going to be silent and we are no longer asleep, “concluded the leader of the” deliveries “workers, who announced that next April 21 at 2:00 in the afternoon, they will carry out a mobilization from Times Square to City Hall.

