Microsoft It goes all out with its new generation console. The company is preparing everything for the Inside Xbox this Thursday, in which we will see several third party games that will land in Xbox Series X. Later, it has also pointed to July to reveal the first titles that will land on your console. However, it has more to reveal, in fact, In this same month of May we will see even more third Xbox Series X games.

Who has affirmed it is neither more nor less than Aaron Greenberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Xbox. The one from the green house has gone to Twitter to highlight the 20/20 plan for monthly XSX announcements and, incidentally, whet your appetite for the rest of May. “If it is of any use, the Inside Xbox on Thursday will have gameplay from some of our partners in Xbox Series X”, he stresses, and then makes it clear that more is on the way: “Add that many of our biggest partners are working with summer in mind So this is just the beginning of our monthly revelations. Expect a great variety of unique games with some IP third party also this month«.

The company will play a key role at Summer Game Fest which kicks off for the first time this summer, and wants us to always keep its new console in mind until it hits stores at the end of the year. We will have to pay more attention to this month to know even more third XSX catalogCould May 12 be the next date?