“There are still great challenges to face”

The German Alexander Zverev, champion of the Mutua Madrid Open, praised the resistance of his rival, the Italian Matteo berrettini and he was expectant and excited about the challenges that are to come as Roland Garros.

“I just won a Masters 1000. It is the fourth of my career and I am happy with it. It is one of the most important things right now. I will enjoy this victory and think about Rome. There are still great tournaments to come ”, explained the German tennis player, winner for the second time at the Caja Mágica.

Zverev acknowledged that the week turned out perfect. “It has been a good week for me. Matteo was extremely difficult, a very strong opponent, he dominates the ball like no one else. Against Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem the matches were different, the two best on clay at the time. I’m very happy with how things turned out for me ”.

The German tennis player aspires to maintain success in the clay tournaments he faces. First Rome and then Paris. The victory in Madrid is a step forward in their aspirations. “To do well in Roland Garros you have to do well in clay tournaments ”.

Zverev recognized the influence of Madrid’s height on the game despite being a clay court tournament. “The altitude influences it is clear. Help some players but not others. I feel good here ”, he concluded.