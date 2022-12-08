There are some things to consider when choosing a computer monitor

Let’s say you decide to buy a PC monitor. This is an excellent decision because the technology keeps improving, and new monitors look amazing. But what if you’re a beginner and don’t know which monitor you should choose? Don’t panic. You should be aware of a few basic stats. Here’s everything you need to know about your new monitor.

Determine Your Monitor’s Main Purpose

First, let’s focus on the basics. Which are your primary tasks? Are you looking for a large TV screen for gaming, or a basic device that can be used for text editing and table-editing? Your new device should meet your basic needs, so you shouldn’t go to your nearest store and buy any monitor without first analyzing it.

The better the picture, the higher the resolution

You should pay attention to how high the monitors are. FullHD panels remain very popular. It is true that current video cards cannot handle 4K and 2K resolutions. However, if you don't play games then you shouldn't be able to select the highest resolution. It is the parameter that controls image density and clarity. Don't buy a FullHD monitor if you plan to upgrade your PC in a couple of years. It is important that you are clear on which elements matter to your life.

Also, size matters

They say size doesn’t matter. But you probably won’t be happy to print hundreds of pages of your dissertation on a ten-inch screen. It can cause discomfort to perform even the most basic of tasks on a diagonal monitor. That is why you should pay attention to at least 20″ screens. By the way, most people choose 23″ monitors because they are comfortable enough to open two or more windows simultaneously.

Get Refresh Rates

If you’re not a gamer, this parameter doesn’t matter. A 60Hz refresh rate should be sufficient for most users. The animation will be smoother and more responsive if the refresh rate is set to 120 Hz.

Reading is not a problem even with a 60Hz monitor.

Response Times

Every monitor has pixels that are different in color. This is the speed at which you switch between different color patterns. For e-sports men who take decisions quickly, this parameter will be very important. You should select monitors that have 1ms response speeds if your goal is to play online games. Online shooters will be fine if you have a 5ms response time.

Panel Tech

To confuse consumers, monitor manufacturers invented dozens of acronyms. There are currently three types of panel: TN, TN+, IPSVA. TN monitors and TN-V.A. monitors offer poorer contrast and viewing angles. These drawbacks are offset by the fact that they have a low price and a very quick response time.

IPS monitors can be used for graphic editing. You can count on vibrant colors and great viewing angles. Not all monitors can provide fast response times. VA panels, in general, are an acceptable compromise. VA panels are a compromise. However, they offer good viewing angles, a broad color palette, and quick response times.

Frames & Cinema Screen

A lot of people are very particular about the look and feel of gadgets that they purchase. This is why manufacturers have been trying to remove large bezels from the displays’ edges. Cinema Screen icons should be included in monitor descriptions. This is however easy to see visually. The better the frame size, However, there are some drawbacks to this fashion trend.

The first is that you could cause damage to your monitor while in transit. You will need to personally test every device. Small frames can cause yellow or white light spots to appear around the edges. Vendors attach the panels to the walls more securely, which can affect the quality of the images. This defect is not present on all monitors.

Last words

These are the main aspects you need to pay close attention to. Don’t forget that price is also a key reference point. Sometimes good monitors are relatively cheap, and you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars. But you have the option to make long-term investments and get the best monitor on the market. Monitors are durable and can be used for many years. You won’t need to replace your screen even after five year.