With the PRI senator Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, six legislators have already tested positive for the disease.

In addition to the leader of the bench of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the Senate, Jorge Alcibíades García, Tonatiuh Bravo and María Libier González, from Movimiento Ciudadano, have already suffered from the disease.

María Rosete, federal deputy of Encuentro Social, and the local legislator of Baja California for the Labor Party, Julio César Vázquez Castillo also tested positive for the virus.

Osorio Chong announced that he underwent the COVID-19 test, which was positive, reason why “attending to the medical recommendations, I will be protected in my house”.

According to press reports, the case of the legislator and ex-candidate for president, remains asymptomatic.

On April 20, the former Secretary of the Interior He was in the plenary hall of the Senate, when the Amnesty Law was approved, and he had contact with all his attending counterparts also at that face-to-face session.

Public function

On Monday, the head of the Mexican Public Service, Irma Eréndira Sandoval, revealed that she tested positive, being the first secretary of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government to contract the coronavirus.

The agency reported that the federal official “is in excellent health and without serious symptoms.”

