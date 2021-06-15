There are six cases of covid-19 in CDMX schools

MEXICO CITY. Three new covid-19 cases were detected in schools in the Mexico City: two correspond to a private school in Coyoacán (a second grade student and a fifth grade student) and the third is that of a second grade student from a private primary school in Álvaro Obregón, the Federal Educational Authority announced yesterday in the Mexico City (AEFCDMX).

With this there are six confirmed cases since last June 7 the possibility of taking classes in the classrooms was opened.

The relatives notified the school authorities that their children had symptoms, so they decided to undergo the test, both students being positive for SARS-Cov-2 ”, explained the AEFCDMX in a statement on the cases of men.

Of the student, he pointed out that the mother contacted the school “to inform them that her daughter had symptoms of a cold, so they went to perform the antigen test, resulting positive” for covid-19.

The AEFCDMX recalled the three cases detected last week in the Tláhuac, Gustavo A. Madero and Iztacalco mayors; in those cases, all from public schools.

The authority announced that the schools where these cases have been presented “in consensus with the mothers, fathers and guardians, have decided, as a preventive measure, voluntarily and freely, to continue with distance classes, as long as Epidemiological control actions are carried out on those who had contact with the minors ”.

Meanwhile, the two suspected cases reported last week by the Williams de Mixcoac school, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, were negative.

