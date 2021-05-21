“There are records of objects in the sky that we do not know what they are”: Barack Obama on UFO’s in the US

Obama gave his opinion on the videos recently declassified by the Pentagon of “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The last controversy regarding unidentified flying objects (UFO) was carried out by Barack Obama. In an interview for The Late Late Show with James Corden, the former president of the United States expressed his opinion on what the Pentagon calls unidentified aerial phenomena.

After joking about the questions he asked about spacecraft and aliens immediately after he became president of the United States, Obama gave his opinion in a more serious tone on the videos recently declassified by the Pentagon in April 2020:

“There are images and records of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are. We cannot explain how they move, their trajectory. I have no more to report until today ”.

The UFO topic reached a peak of notoriety in the 90s by the hand of charlatans, conspirators and science fiction stories who speculated with the possibility that our world is visited on a recurring basis by extraterrestrials.

And although today we know that ufology should not be taken too seriously, as lacks any credentials to be taken into account as a royal road To get answers about life on other worlds, the videos of alleged sightings captured by the US Navy Since the Pentagon’s unveiling of their UAPTF (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force) program in 2017, they have reignited the conversation on the matter.

The statements of the former president of the United States serve as a prologue before in the first days of June, the Department of Defense presents a official report with more declassified reports on unidentified aerial phenomena in the US Congress.

Photo: United States Department of Defense

Like any other pseudoscience, ufology (the supposed discipline that studies the UFO phenomenon) lacks sufficient arguments and a specific object of study to be taken seriously.

The most common evidences of ufologists, reduced to videos, photographs and testimonies, do not provide solid evidence or verifiable phenomena that allow to carry out an investigation from the scientific method.

Hence the astrobiology be the safest way when it comes to exploring the possibilities of extraterrestrial life based on science, which is gathering more and more evidence about the ways in which life emerges beyond our planet.

Meanwhile, ufology is experiencing a second golden age at the hands of conspiracyists who continue to believe that the US government has been hiding information about extraterrestrial life for decades.

