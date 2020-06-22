The drag phenomenon continues to sweep across the world and the contestants of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ have already become real stars with their own programs. On the occasion of Pride month, DKISS premieres this Monday, June 22 at 9:45 p.m. ‘Dragnific!’, a series of changes in which Thorgy Thor, Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet and Jujubee will help people find their style and shine before the most important events in their lives.

Every Monday, the four fairy godmothers will meet a person who needs their services. Thorgy Thor will be in charge of the music and culture section; Alexis, from makeup; Jujubee, fashion; and BeBe, from the decoration of the event. In the first episode, They will promote a wedding that is about to be canceled. In this interview with Thorgy Thor for FormulaTV, the queen of ‘RPDR 8’ and ‘All Stars 3’ advances all the details of her new factual.

Thorgy Thor, one of the ‘Dragnific!’ Mentors

The chemistry between the four of you is wonderful. Why do you think you make such a good combination in ‘Dragnific!’?

The pilot episode with Emily was from a wedding show. Each one of us, BeBe, Alexis, Juju and I, turn out to be experts in one area, which is perfect for a wedding. But when we decided to record the entire season, we expanded the theme to important events in the lives of the protagonists. It stopped being a wedding program to be a transformation program. For example, we teach Amy to be herself. She had lost nearly 100 pounds and was having trouble feeling comfortable with her body, and that’s where we came in. Each one has a very different way of teaching someone to feel good because each one has lived through their own difficulties in their life.

In the United States ‘Dragnific!’ It premiered in April, when practically everyone was locked in their homes. Do you think it is a good way to entertain the public?

I think ‘Dragnific!’ It comes at a perfect time. It is a program to feel good, empower and have fun, and it comes at a perfect time taking into account what is happening in the world. I hope to bring smiles because that is why I do drag and I love the show.

What do you think a drag queen can teach someone who has issues with their image and self-esteem?

I always say that I am a person who attracts a lot of attention, so I can teach to feel comfortable being the center of attention. I do not care, unlike many, not like everyone, and I accept being the object of jokes … although I prefer to be the one who makes them. To those who don’t feel so good about themselves, I say that you have to get that out of your head and allow yourself to be fabulous, because you are. You really are, trust you. Learn from your mistakes and face the world. It is something I have done all my life because I have faced many problems. I have had many obstacles and I think they have made me stronger, and I think I am also a better teacher. It’s about explaining it and encouraging them to follow you to feel good about themselves, and that’s what I do with all the program participants.

Of all you do, what is the most special change or that has touched you personally?

Before I mentioned Amy. Amy lost nearly 200 pounds and faced depression and anxiety. I have been struggling with both problems all my life, I go through stages. When I saw her I thought ‘this is my girl, this is my episode’. I saw what was inside her, I saw that behind her sarcasm she was charming and wonderful in every way, so we wanted her to feel special. I think we did it. In the episode its complete transformation is seen. I always say you can put on all the wigs and all the makeup you want that if you don’t change the interior, you won’t be able to get out there. With Amy we did it and I am very proud of her. Since we recorded he has contacted us several times and he is very good.

Jujubee, Thorgy Thor, BeBe Zahara Benet and Alexis Michelle in ‘Dragnific!’

In the program you make an effort with the changes but also with your looks. Who is your maximum reference in fashion?

Good question, I don’t know. Perhaps Tilda Swinton for her rarity. I love. Surely you have tried everything and, although it may look strange, your image is great. It is magnetic. And what about Gilda Radner? She is such a joker, so funny, always with a smile. Both outside and inside, his way of being has always caught my attention for his ability to make people laugh and face day to day with good humor. It inspires me a lot. If you show your confidence to people, people tend to imitate people who are original. Be your most original self and everything will be fine.

What surprised you the most on the shoot?

It is the first time that we do this program and you do not know how delicate each shot is. Many viewers believe that everything is scripted in reality shows, but it really isn’t. This is the first time I have made television beyond ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and it is one hundred percent real. Everything we say and everything we feel really happens. We got to know each other very well and make friends with these men and women who opened up and shared their lives with us. That is something that took me, I did not think I was going to fall in love with each one of the people we transform. They managed to change me and I remember them a lot. Sometimes I want to call them.

There seems to have been an emotional connection that made an impact on both queens and participants.

That is what sets it apart from other change programs. Ours is very different because we, as queens, share a large part of our personal lives with the world. We are also vulnerable, it is a program that also transforms ourselves. We put everything on our side, really. Grab the scarves and get ready because you’re going to laugh and cry watching the show.

Your fandom is huge. What do you think people like about you, Thorgy?

I do not know. The after ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ was amazing, I toured the world and visited many countries. Every time the promoters or the fans met me they told me that I am very nice, that I am very authentic. I didn’t know what they meant because I’ve always been like that, in drag or not, have a good day or a bad day … I’m almost always the same person. I am very direct, sensitive, sincere, I give you what you ask me. Many fans told me that I really am, that I am not an appearance. I guess a lot of the queens they’d met pretended to be who they weren’t, but I’m Thorgy all the time. I like to sit down with the fans and talk to them. I don’t care who you are or if someone has to wait because I feel like talking to you. I like to know each person. I could talk to you for an hour about anything, or all day. And maybe that’s what has touched people, in addition to my skills like doing cartwheels with a violin in hand.

Alexis Michelle and Thorgy Thor with one of the participants of ‘Dragníficas!’

That is seen in the program, you are very close and you relate in a very honest way to help change.

No one is happy all day. You don’t get up every day excited, but you have to find a way to make every day great, to smile and make people smile. I try to do it every day. Every time I don’t feel well, I try to find a way to laugh and make people laugh.

You have accomplished many things. You are fantastic music with classical training, it has been in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, now in ‘Dragníficas!’ … Do you have any dreams to fulfill in the future?

I have played with 20 of the best symphony orchestras in the world, such as those in Pittsburg, Calgary, Vancouver or San Francisco, but I would love to do a little tour with the Gordon Grdina quartet, just me and a string quartet. I would love to visit Europe and Australia, it is an idea that I have had for a long time. I don’t think I’ve ever said this, but I’d also like to open my own vintage clothing store one day.

what kind of music do you like to listen to? Does it depend on your mood at the moment?

I am a person who listens to everything. I’m not a big fan of country, honestly, I don’t know if now I’m losing all my fans who like country. But I love listening to classical music, like Brahms or Schumann, because I am classical music. I love romantic composers. I also listen to pop and hip hop, there is no genre that I absolutely hate. But yes, it depends on my mood. When I clean I love sad music. I love to cry while I scrub.

In the Emily episode we talked about just this. There is a lot of music in all the episodes. I am happy to have shown that I am a classical cellist and cellist, I am very happy to play my instruments.

That’s great. You live in Brooklyn, a place where music and entertainment is the soul of the city.

Yes, I’ve been in New York all my life, I was born and raised here. I have never lived anywhere else. It’s great, we have everything at our fingertips and changes are always happening, so I’m always entertaining.

And what do you do to relax in a city as busy as New York?

I like to walk. I usually take the subway and go, for example, to 128th Street. And I walk to South Street Seaport all day. Along the way I find new stores that have just opened, I buy a cappuccino, you find other stores that you had forgotten … Every time you walk down a street in Manhattan you discover something new. I love that New York is constantly changing and there are so many things to do.

Jujubee, Alexis Michelle, Thorgy Thor and BeBe Zahara Benet, the mentors of ‘Dragnific!’

Living there, where do you put so much dress?

You should see my apartment in New York.

Do you have a dressing room or is it all hanging out there?

I would love to be able to show it to you. Everyone who comes home for a drink ends up leaving with a couple of clothes. It’s like « take them, please. »

As we mentioned before, we live in difficult times. What advice would you give people not to lose their joy with social distance?

It is also affecting me and I have also been locked in my house. I am a very physically and mentally active person, so it affected me a lot. Every now and then I had to kick my ass a little bit and find things to do so I wouldn’t be lying there all day. You can not be lying all day, you have to get up and find something to do at home.

For me it was stretching. I got up every day and stretched for half an hour, and I felt my blood flow and activate my mind. Stretching is very important. You also had to take time to see how the people you love were. Many people with mental problems have had a hard time at home, so even if you felt you were being bothered, you had to write and call them. Overall, no one had anything to do.

On the other hand, I have also become addicted to video games. I had never played before and now I don’t know how to do anything else. I am playing all the time. And apparently it helps social distance because you can play online with people I know, in Poland. This is all new to me, but I’ve become addicted.